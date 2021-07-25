Ciara and Russell Wilson twin in matching outfits for the sweetest reason The duo keeps giving us couples goals.

We swooned when Ciara and Russell Wison popped up in Italy wearing coordinating Gucci logo ensembles, but we were totally smitten with their latest matching looks because of the adorable reason behind it.

MORE: Ciara heats up Instagram in a plunging minidress you need to see

The Level Up singer and her beau rocking striped baseball jerseys emblazoned with ‘Rookies’ on the front and their names on the back to celebrate their son Win’s first birthday. Ciara paired hers with shorts and high-top sneakers, and all of their children - including the birthday boy - wore them too.

Ciara and her family wore matching baseball jerseys to Win's first birthday party

In the adorable Instagram post that Ciara shared on Saturday, Ciara and Russell, as well as Future, 7, Sienna, 4, could be seen having a dance party on a patio at Win’s birthday party with blue skies above them. The football star held Win in his arms as he showed off his moves.

In another photo, Win sat in a high-chair topped with a sign that read 'Rookie of the Year, and in an additional video, the family and their friends sang Happy Birthday’ to the precious tyke.

SHOP: Ciara and her daughter wore the cutest matching outfits in breathtaking new photos

Ciara also gave fans a glimpse at Win’s sprinkle-covered birthday cake - which had a tiny Win figurine dressed in a baseball jersey sitting on top of it.

Win's birthday cake was so cute!

"Our Rookie Of The Year. @DangeRussWilson #1 #Win," she captioned the post.

Ciara made fans swoon in a different way last week when she shared a photo on Instagram that showed her strutting outside wearing a shimmery black mini dress complete with a plunging V-neckline.

MORE: Ciara’s gorgeous clear heels are what everyone will be wearing this summer

The fashionista finished the long-sleeved look with black stilettos, and struck a fierce stance, putting her toned legs on display. The mom-of-three also switched up her locks, going from a blunt bob to soft natural curls.

Ciara wowed in a shimmery mini dress

Needless to say, her celebrity friends and fans lost it over the photos, with her bestie Serena Williams writing "Okurrrrrr yes!" A fan chimed in: "Calves outta this world," while another added, “"t’s the legs for me."

Ciara’s summer style is a level up indeed. The fashion maven keeps elevating her looks - and we can’t wait to see what she wears next.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.