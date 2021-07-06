Amber Heard's adorable daughter steals the show in first video since surprise baby announcement

Amber Heard’s daughter is just too cute! The Stand star had her precious tot in tow in a new Instagram video she shared that showed her cuddling her baby girl as she palmed a healthy green juice.

SHOP: 10 cute 1st birthday gift ideas: From personalized gifts to adorable sentimental presents

The little one looked adorable in her Instagram video debut wearing a rainbow-print onesie as she relaxed in her mother’s arms, and she couldn’t keep her eyes off the beverage Amber was sipping from in their gorgeous kitchen.

Amber's daughter couldn't keep her eyes off her green juice

As the actress enjoyed the juice wearing a white tank top and a headband, she gave fans a glimpse of all the fresh apples, oranges, bananas, red peppers, and other fruits and veggies she had sitting on her wooden kitchen counter.

In the background, shelves stacked with clear drinking glasses and cooking utensils were visible too. "You can take the gal out of LA, but you can’t take LA out of the gal #notajuicer", Amber captioned the post.

RELATED: 12 celebrity babies born in 2021: Princess Eugenie, Ellie Goulding & more

The video marked the first time the baby was seen on social media after Amber made a surprise announcement last week that she had welcomed her daughter.

"I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," she captioned the post, which showed her baby girl sleeping in her arms as she lounged on her bed.

Amber revealed she had welcomed her baby girl in this sweet Instagram post

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life m," she continued.

Sources told Page Six that the child was born via surrogate after doctors told the 35-year-old actress she could not carry a child herself.

According to The Bump, the baby’s name is of Greek, Scottish, and Irish origin, and means “pure, holy”. Amber appears to have also named her after her late mother Paige, who died last May.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.