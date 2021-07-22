Ciara heats up the internet in a plunging mini dress you can’t miss The Level Up singer's summer style has been next level stunning

Ciara is not playing games with anyone this summer.

Days after striking a pose in the strapless look of our dreams, the Level Up songstress got hearts racing when she shared a photo on Instagram that showed her strutting outside wearing a shimmery black mini dress complete with a plunging V-neckline.

Ciara finished the long-sleeved look with black stilettos and struck a fierce stance, putting her toned legs on display. The superstar singer also switched up her locks, going from a blunt bob to soft natural curls.

Ciara stunned in a long-sleeved mini dress she paired with stilettos

Needless to say, her celebrity friends and fans lost it over the photos, with her bestie Serena Williams writing “Okurrrrrr yes!” A fan chimed in: “Calves outta this world,” while another added, “It’s the legs for me.”

Ciara keeps taking her style to the next level, and her recent strapless look was further proof.

On the heels of her dreamy Italy vacation with her husband Russell Wilson, the mother of three made fans go wild when she shared a snap of herself looking statuesque in a strapless black top cinched at the waist with a rhinestone belt. She paired it with flared trousers.

Ciara edged up her strapless look with a stunning pair of cat-eye frames

The trousers came complete with rhinestone detailing on the sides, and Ciara edged up the ensemble with on-trend black cat-eye sunglasses and rocked her hair in a chic blunt bob.

“Goals. Slaying my timeline,” one follower wrote, while another added: "Category: LEGS."

In addition to slaying timelines with her style posts, the fashionista recently announced that she is launching a new brand called Dare to Roam, which will specialize in antimicrobial travel accessories.

