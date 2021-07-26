Savannah Guthrie has been living the dream recently, having made her way to Tokyo to cover the 2020 Olympics on behalf of Today.

While she started out there by her lonesome, sharing snippets of how she's been living in solitude at her lavish Tokyo hotel, she shared another glimpse at her residence that proved that she may not be alone for long.

The journalist posted a picture to her Instagram that finally saw her reunited with her other Today co-hosts, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin, in their colorful hotel lobby.

"They made it!!!!" she wrote in the caption, subtly referencing the struggles that several of them went through to be able to finally attend the Olympic Games, especially Al's battle with inconclusive test results that forced him to separate from his colleagues.

The Today hosts showed their excitement over finally being reunited in Tokyo

Her fans and followers shared their happiness on seeing the quartet back together, writing in the comments section, "The band's back together!" and, "Glad you're all there together! Enjoy it and have a good time over there as much as possible!"

A few in the comments did wonder why so many of them went to Tokyo instead of having only one or two attend, while others asked about some of the other hosts they missed seeing, like Carson Daly.

Savannah has had an eventful few days in Japan, keeping her fans updated on how her isolation journey went and taking them through each day of her reporting.

Savannah's hotel in Tokyo features some breathtaking views

She shared an earlier snap from when she arrived in Tokyo, showing off the gorgeous view from her hotel balcony that looked right out at the Olympic rings as she wore a matching tee.

"When at the Olympics…. do as they do ;) conforming to my surroundings here in Tokyo! Thanks @linguafrancanyc for the custom Olympics tee!!" she wrote in the caption.

