Savannah Guthrie's workout video from Tokyo gets fans talking The Today show host is preparing to host the Olympic ceremony

No gym, no problem! Savannah Guthrie is keeping on top of her fitness regime despite being quarantined in Tokyo - but her latest video wasn't given the thumbs up by everyone.

The Today show star - who is gearing up to host the Olympic ceremony for NBC - posted a clip to Instagram inside her hotel room squeezing in a workout.

Savannah had thrown herself into a 90s style step routine, complete with the old school equipment and she wrote: "As far as I’m concerned step aerobics never went out of style.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb make major change to work situation

"Hotel room workout in Tokyo since we can’t go outside or use the gym…. Big thank you @cdornerfitness for making me laugh AND sweat! #whathappened."

Many of her fans supported her choice of exercise and commented: "Hahaha. I love this and I love step aerobics," while another added: "OMG. I love it!!! You are rocking that step! Got get you here in a live class with me!!!"

But some admitted they'd never got to grips with the synchronicities of a step routine and others worried her workout would get on her fellow hotel guest's nerves.

Savannah squeezed in a workout from her hotel room

"Hope your neighbors under you are not trying to sleep," stated one of Savannah's social media followers.

Savannah was recently forced to defend herself after posting a photo outside of the hotel, causing fans to question her isolation.

However, there was a perfectly good reason behind Savannah's photos – which she cleared up in the comments.

Responding to one fan who had asked her why she didn't have to quarantine, she replied: "I do! You’re permitted to go to work venues - I was there to cover the rehearsal for opening ceremonies."

Savannah's been busy preparing for her hosting gig

The TV star is preparing for her onscreen duties on 23 July in a big way.

At an NBC preview she said: "I'm trying to prepare for the Olympics like an athlete. There are 206 countries represented, so there are a lot of facts to memorize."

The TV star missed the opportunity to host in 2016 because she was pregnant and concerned about the Zika virus.

Now though, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah said she's ready and hopes it will unite the people. "This is going to be hectic and I really do think it's going to be meaningful," she added.

