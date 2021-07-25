Al Roker left waiting at airport following inconclusive Covid results as he's forced to separate from co-stars The NBC star flew out to Tokyo over the weekend to host the 2020 Olympics for Today

Al Roker excitedly flew out to Tokyo on Saturday for his much-anticipated work trip to present Today live from the Olympic stadium.

But unfortunately for the beloved weatherman, things didn't go quite according to plan when he touched down at the airport on Sunday.

Al - who was joined by his Today co-star Craig Melvin and work colleague Tom Mazzarelli – was forced to stay behind at the airport after getting inconclusive Covid results.

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker announces major news live on the NBC daytime show

Taking to Instagram to share an update with his fans, Al posted a video panning around the airport as he waved goodbye to Craig and Tom.

Always the optimist, the father-of-three noted that at least he could spend longer looking at the sunset out of the window.

He wrote alongside the clip: "After running the #antigen version of the #spittest twice with inconclusive results, the nice folks here are doing a #pcr version that will take another :90.

Al Roker was forced to stay at the airport in Tokyo after getting inconclusive Covid results

"Even though they insisted on staying, I bid farewell to @craigmelvinnbc and @tmazzarelli We’ll meet again, don’t know where, don’t when…."

Worried fans were quick to comment on the footage, with one writing: "Okay, so now I'm wide awake waiting with you. Let us know. Prayers you are clear!" while another wrote: "Hope you get them quickly and everything is okay! Sending good vibes your way." A third added: "Stay safe Al."

Al has had an exciting few months with his family

Al has been looking forward to going to Tokyo for weeks, and has been regularly commenting on his co-star Savannah Guthrie's posts since she arrived there last week.

It's been an incredibly busy time for Al, not only in his work life, but his family life too. The TV star is married to ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, and the pair are doting parents to children Leila, 22, and Nick, 19.

The Today star is married to ABC journalist Deborah Roberts

Al is also father to oldest daughter Courtney, who he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell. Courtney tied the knot to husband Wes in June, and the entire family enjoyed celebrating the happy couple at their wedding in New Jersey.

The special event was attended by many of Al's Today co-stars, including Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer. As well as Courtney's wedding, Al also recently celebrated Leila's graduation from university in Paris, and most recently his son Nick's birthday.

