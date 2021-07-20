Savannah Guthrie shares the most heartwarming family photos during Tokyo trip Scenes from a family home

Savannah Guthrie has been living the dream, as she's currently stationed in Tokyo covering the 2021 Olympics.

The journalist left the lofty studios of the Today show to make for Japan over the past weekend and take on the role of an Olympic correspondent.

However, like all mothers, she's not immune to missing her family, especially her kids, dearly and takes every opportunity possible to see them.

She shared pictures on Instagram of her Facetime sessions with her children, Vale and Charles, including screenshots of them making funny faces and their mom just happily smiling at them.

"The many faces of facetime with my babies," she wrote in the caption. "Saying good morning to them as Tokyo says goodnight with another stunner of a sunset."

Savannah found time to check in on her kids each morning

Savannah also added pictures of the Tokyo skyline and the beautiful sunset near the majestic Olympic stadium.

Her fans and followers delivered a collective "aww" at the moment, including her colleagues like Deborah Roberts, who wrote, "Love this!" and Sheinelle Jones, who commented, "Oh my goodness."

The journalist earlier sparked a massive fan reaction when she shared photos of her arrival, with fans wondering whether she'd followed the requisite quarantine protocols. She later clarified that she did and was permitted to go to work venues.

The journalist will be covering the Tokyo Olympics for Today

The host also spoke on Today about quarantine protocols in Tokyo and how they differed from what they'd become in the United States.

"They have very strict protocols here," Savannah said. "In a way it's like stepping back in time. "At least for those of us in (the United States), at the height of the pandemic, we remember the washing of the hands, the mask-wearing, all of that. It's just like that here. It's really locked down here in Tokyo."

