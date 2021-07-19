Savannah Guthrie speaks out after sparking debate with Tokyo travel photos The Today star is covering the Olympics live in Tokyo for NBC

Savannah Guthrie has an exciting time ahead as she prepares to cover the Olympics live in Tokyo for NBC.

The TV journalist has taken a temporary break from the Today studio in order to fulfil her dream job as an Olympic host, and arrived in Tokyo over the weekend.

The mother-of-two has since shared photos of her posing outside the Olympic stadium in the Japanese capital – but it has divided fans.

While many of the TV personality's followers were excited to see her outside the iconic building, others questioned why she wasn't quarantining.

"Looks awesome! You didn't have to quarantine when you got there?" one asked, while another responded: "What about quarantine?" A third added: "Don't you have the quarantine?"

However, there was a perfectly good reason behind Savannah's photos – which she cleared up in the comments.

Savannah Guthrie divided fans with her Tokyo travel photos

Responding to one fan who had asked her why she didn't have to quarantine, she replied: "I do! You’re permitted to go to work venues - I was there to cover the rehearsal for opening ceremonies."

Other fans urged Savannah to stay safe and to make the most of every moment of her trip. "So cool. Have fun and travel safe," one wrote, while another remarked: "Loving the photos!" A third added: "How exciting. Have an amazing time."

Savannah previously shared her plans for the 23 July ceremony and revealed how she was preparing. "I'm trying to prepare for the Olympics like an athlete," she said at an NBC preview.

Savannah arrived in Tokyo over the weekend

"There are 206 countries represented, so there are a lot of facts to memorize." The TV star missed the opportunity to host in 2016 because she was pregnant and concerned about the Zika virus.

Now though, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah said she's ready and hopes it will unite the people. "This is going to be hectic and I really do think it's going to be meaningful," she added.

The TV journalist is a popular anchor on Today

"The world all getting together." Savannah continued: "People want to feel good and they want to root for the home team and they want to be inspired and they want to watch that moment when someone's life changes before your eyes.

"So I'm excited, and I think people are going to really catch the fever. We've all been binge-watching, but at this point how many crime shows can you watch? 'Tiger King' is great, but this is the Olympics. I think people are going to really want to see something special."

