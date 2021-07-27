Good Morning America host Robin Roberts made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about her career and life during the pandemic, including happier days.

She also opened up to host Ryan Seacrest about celebrating a particularly huge milestone during the pandemic, that being her 60th birthday in November of 2020.

"I turned 60! I'm proud! I can say it!" she said. When Ryan asked about how she celebrated it, she said, "Many people had celebrations, and we had to put them on hold. And that was a small sacrifice compared to what so many people went through last year."

She explained how she decided to go for a more low-key affair with partner Amber Laign. "It was a smaller celebration, but it was every bit as celebratory."

The GMA host posted a picture of herself with her father on her birthday

Robin also talked about her time on Jeopardy recently as one of the rotating guest hosts and how exhilarating of an experience it was.

When the guest host for this episode Sisanie, who works with Ryan on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, asked if she was nervous, Robin hilariously responded with, "Girl!"

"I was scared out of my wits!" she continued. "But it was fun to push myself and venture outside of my comfort zone. I was actually listening to the things I tell other people."

Robin had a week long stint as a guest host on Jeopardy

She also got emotional about how much she valued Ryan and Kelly continuing to host their show during the pandemic, saying, "Your spirit, your energy, you and Kelly, I cannot express enough what it meant to me and so many. So thank you!"

This week, while Kelly Ripa is on a well-deserved family vacation, Ryan will have several guest hosts joining him, with Monday's episode having featured Tamron Hall and Sisanie being Tuesday's guest.

