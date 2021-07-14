Robin Roberts announces huge career news that gets fans talking The Good Morning America star is incredibly talented!

Robin Roberts had reason to celebrate at the start of the week, following an incredible announcement concerning her work.

The Good Morning America star was overjoyed on Tuesday after hearing that her television movie, Robin Roberts presents: Mahalia, had been nominated for an Emmy.

Robin took to Instagram to share an upbeat statement, which read: "I'm so proud of the recognition the phenomenal Mahalia cast and crew are receiving – an Emmy nomination!

"Congrats to all the nominees. Thank you @lifetimetv for believing in this film from the very start."

Fans were quick to congratulate Robin on the achievement, with one writing: "Yeees, congratulations," while another wrote: "Congratulations to all the cast and crew. Great job Robin!" A third added: "So well deserved Robin Roberts!"

Robin Roberts was delighted after finding out Mahalia had been nominated for an Emmy

Mahalia was produced by Robin's production company, Rock'n Robin Productions. The star produced the movie with Linda Berman, through her production company and Lincoln Square Productions.

The film was released earlier in the year and received rave reviews from fans, who branded it a "masterpiece".

Robin has had an incredible career as a talented journalist and author, and fans enjoy watching her every morning on GMA.

The GMA star has had an exciting year so far

The star regularly offers glimpses inside her personal life too and often shares photos on social media from inside her beautiful home in Connecticut, where she lives during the weekends with her partner Amber Laign.

During the weekdays, Robin stays at her apartment in New York, so that she's close to the ABC studios.

Robin with her partner Amber Laign

The 60-year-old spent the majority of the pandemic last year in Connecticut, and co-hosted GMA live from her basement. Robin returned to New York in September when it was safe to do so, and has been splitting her time between her two homes ever since.

During her time co-hosting the daytime news show at home, Robin would set up her temporary studio in her basement. The star's beloved rescue dog Lukas also made regular appearances, much to the delight of fans.

