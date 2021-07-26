Robin Roberts sings in sweet tribute to partner Amber as they celebrate relationship milestone The Good Morning America star has been going out with partner Amber Laign for 16 years

Robin Roberts has an exciting start to the week as she marked a special milestone with her beloved partner Amber Laign.

MORE: Robin Roberts announces courageous career move in emotional post

The Good Morning America star was inundated with celebratory messages after sharing a heartfelt tribute to Amber on Instagram on Monday.

The couple were marking 16 years since their first date, and Robin treated her followers to a video of the pair singing at a glitzy event.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts shares glimpse inside her vibrant country home

In the footage, Amber had her arms wrapped around the TV star as Robin belted out the lyrics to Vanessa Williams' Save The Best For Last.

MORE: Robin Roberts gets fans talking with major career announcement

MORE: Robin Roberts dazzles in a figure-hugging gown you need to see

In the caption, the 60-year-old wrote: "Today marks 16 years I’ve been blessed to have this amazing, loving light in my life….sweet Amber.

"We embrace each other’s perfect imperfections…like my singing. Certainly did save the best for last. #Sweet16. (Yes that’s @mariashriver in the background!)"

Robin Roberts shared a heartfelt tribute to partner Amber on their 16th anniversary

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Happy Anniversary to two incredibly special people," while another wrote: "Happy Anniversary Robin and Sweet Amber you are both certainly blessed." A third added: "So beautiful. Happy Anniversary and blessings for many more years of love and friendship."

MORE: Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking news with fans

MORE: Robin Roberts shares poolside video during break from GMA studios

The happy couple met 16 years ago after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

Robin and Amber have a rescue dog called Lukas

Amber was Robin's rock during her devastating cancer battle and bone marrow transplant, and has previously opened up about being her carer during this time – which led to inspiring her business, Plant Juice Oils.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares bad news live on air - and fans react

MORE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

On Amber's biography on her website, it reads: "Amber saw the effects of cancer treatments first hand as the primary caregiver to her partner, Robin Roberts, who underwent life-saving breast cancer treatments in 2007.

"In 2012, Amber found herself back in the caregiver role as Robin received a bone marrow transplant. While searching to find a holistic approach to help with the many side effects, Amber discovered the wonderful benefits of combining essential oils with broad spectrum CBD oil."

The happy couple met after being set up on a blind date

Robin splits her time between her home in Manhattan – where she resides during the week to host GMA – and her property in Connecticut, where Amber and their beloved rescue dog Lukas live full time.

MORE: Robin Roberts jokes about negative living situation - and her co-stars react

READ: Robin Roberts marks new beginning with partner Amber in new video

Robin and Amber have a legion of fans on social media who love seeing their latest adventures, and their dog is so popular that he even has his own Instagram page.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.