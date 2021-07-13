Robin Roberts and partner Amber to mark big moment in relationship – details The Good Morning America star has a very happy personal life

Robin Roberts has a legion of fans who not only enjoy hearing about her latest news on social media, but that of her partner Amber Laign too.

The Good Morning America star is notoriously private but occasionally shares photos of herself with Amber, and their rescue dog Lukas.

What's more, the happy couple are set to celebrate an exciting milestone in their relationship later in the month, as they mark 16 years together.

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts shares glimpse inside her colourful home in Connecticut

The couple no doubt have something special planned for their big day, and are likely to post tributes to each other on social media.

Last year, Robin gave Amber an incredibly thoughtful gift for their 15th anniversary, presenting her with a pair of personalised crystal champagne glasses and a bottle of champagne.

GMA's Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign will celebrate 16 years together later in the month

She also gave her partner a show-stopping cake, and a personalised photo card. Amber, meanwhile, posted a collage of pictures of the couple together on Instagram, which was reposted by her famous partner.

Alongside the collage, she wrote a lengthy tribute about their first date together.

The couple met on a blind date, and Amber admitted in her post that she had tried to get out of going on the date, but was glad that she went along in the end, sweetly revealing that Robin still gives her butterflies.

Robin and Amber met on a blind date

The pair have a beautiful home in Connecticut, where Robin lives during the weekends, and Amber lives full-time.

In the week, Robin stays at her apartment in New York, so that she is close to the GMA studios.

However, the pair got to spend extra time together in 2020, as for the majority of the year, Robin co-hosted GMA from her house due to the lockdown restrictions, before returning to the studios in September.

While the 60-year-old was excited to be back in the studio and reunite with her co-stars, she admitted that she felt apprehensive about it, and opened up about how much she had enjoyed having Amber and Lukas around each day.

The happy couple live in Connecticut

While working at home, Robin hosted the show from her basement, and shared a tour of her presenting area on Twitter back in March at the start of the pandemic.

The TV star told her fans that her journey had been "a short commute for me this morning, just heading downstairs."

