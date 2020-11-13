Robin Roberts shares emotional reason she's grateful to be turning 60 The star is a two-time cancer survivor

Robin Roberts will soon be celebrating a milestone birthday and she's opened up about why turning 60 is such an incredible honour.

It's hard to believe the age-defying Good Morning America host will be ringing in the big six-oh on 23 November but you won't find her shying away from the fact.

Robin opened up to her good friend, Garth Brooks, while he was standing in as host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday and admitted she's grateful for the birthday.

"I own it. My friends say I'm turning six-ohh! Robin joked during the virtual interview. "But you know having gone through cancer a couple of times, I’m grateful to still be here."

She then made reference to Garth's song called, Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old) and said: "That's how I feel and I’m very grateful."

Robin beat breast cancer in 2007 but was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) five years later.

Robin is grateful to be strong and healthy

She underwent several sessions of chemotherapy and had a bone marrow transplant from her sister, Sally-Ann, in 2012.

Robin has been vocal about wanting people to see she is "thriving" and not just surviving.

"I don't want to be a survivor," she said on The Dr. Oz Show. "I don't want to survive going through something like this, I want to thrive."

She added: "I don't compare my despair with anyone. I know that everybody has a path that they've gone through."

Robin and her girlfriend Amber Laing have been together for 15 years

Robin spoke to the TV doctor about how she looks after herself and admitted: "I do my due diligence. I go for my regular checkups. I have started meditating. I watch what I eat more so than I did before.

"All those things that I need to do. But I want to be a symbol to people that this too shall pass."

