Kelly Ripa shares dreamy vacation photo during time away from Live with famous family

Kelly Ripa is enjoying a well-deserved vacation with her family this week, as Tamron Hall filled in for her on Monday's Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The TV star has since shared a photo from her trip away on social media, and by the looks of it they are staying at their home in the Hamptons.

In the picture, which was of Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos, a beautiful beach background could be seen.

In the caption, the doting wife simply wrote: "Sunday night vibes with @instaconsuelos."

WATCH: Kelly Ripa addresses bizarre rumours during family vacation in video with Mark Consuelos

Kelly and Mark often spend time at their Hamptons home, which is an escape from the city.

The celebrity couple's property boasts a huge outside swimming pool, seating area and views of the ocean from the garden. There are also multiple rooms with vast space for the family-of-five to relax in without getting on top of each other.

Kelly Ripa shared a gorgeous photo from her vacation from Live

During the pandemic in 2020, Kelly and her family chose to spend the majority of their time at their beach-front home, and the star even hosted Live virtually from it alongside Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly and Mark will no doubt be enjoying some quality family time with their kids while they are both not working too.

The couple's schedules mean that Mark often works away from his family in Vancouver, Canada, where Riverdale is shot. Now that he is not filming, and Kelly is on holiday from Live, they can spend time with their kids before they become empty-nesters.

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos look to be staying at their home in the Hamptons

Michael, 24, graduated from university last year, and Lola, 20, is currently a student at NYU. Joaquin has been living at home with Kelly during the weeks while Mark has been away filming, but from September he will be moving far away when he starts his wrestling programme at the University of Michigan.

The celebrity couple met on All My Children

Kelly was recently quizzed about becoming an empty-nester on Live when Michael was a guest on the show. The former Hope and Faith actress asked her son: "Do you think dad and I will be able to handle it when you kids are out of the house?"

Michael responded with: "She's already adopted a dog, you've been preparing for an empty nest, I think you'll be fine."

