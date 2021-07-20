Robin Roberts reveals courageous career move in emotional post The Good Morning America star has a legion of fans!

Robin Roberts is one of the most popular daytime stars and has a legion of fans who tune in to Good Morning America each morning.

There are many strings to the 60-year-old's bow though, and this week the star is the latest guest-host on Jeopardy.

Robin revealed that the decision was a "courageous" one in a heartfelt post dedicated to the late Alex Trebek, who tragically passed away in November at the age of 80, following a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The GMA anchor shared a throwback picture of her hugging Alex, alongside the message: "My friendship and enduring devotion to #alextrebek gave me the courage to step outside my comfort zone and accept the invitation to guest host @jeopardy this coming week.

"Also very grateful @bethematch will benefit. In the words of Pretty Woman… in case I forget to tell you I had a great time."

Robin's co-stars were quick to comment, with Ginger Zee writing: "Love the message and you and can't wait to see – you are going to rock it."

Robin Roberts opened up about her brave career move guest-hosting Jeopardy

Amy Robach simply responded with a series of clapping emojis to show her support, while fans also sent messages of encouragement.

One wrote: "Can't wait to see you on there Robin," while another wrote: "That's awesome you will be so amazing." A third added: "You will be an exceptional Jeopardy host!"

Since Alex's passing, guest hosts on the game show have included Today's Savannah Guthrie and Robin's GMA co-star George Stephanopoulos.

Robin is a much-loved anchor on GMA

As well as hosting GMA, Robin is an in-demand star, and her talents extend far beyond presenting too.

The 60-year-old is an established author as well as a producer, and has her own production company, Rock'n Robin Productions. Most recently, the star produced the Lifetime Original Movie, Robin Roberts Presents: "Mahalia, which was released at the beginning of April, and follows the incredible life of singer Mahalia Jackson.

Robin produced the movie with Linda Berman, through Rock'n Robin Productions and Lincoln Square Productions. This was even nominated for an Emmy, under the category "Outstanding Television Movie".

The GMA star has a gorgeous home in Connecticut

As well as an incredible career, Robin has an idyllic personal life too. The TV star has been going out with partner Amber Laign for over a decade, and the pair have a gorgeous home in Connecticut.

This week, the pair will be celebrating 16 years together, and will no doubt mark the occasion on social media with their loyal fans.

