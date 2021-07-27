Dolly Parton announces new music - and gets an unexpected reaction More Dolly on our radios

Dolly Parton is officially back on our playlists, having announced the release of a new song called Sent From Above that fans can't wait to hear.

However, she posted a teaser for the song that got quite the unexpected reaction from some fans that no one saw coming.

Dolly shared a small snippet of the song on her Instagram with the cover art, featuring her wearing a dazzling gown with butterfly appliqués and her signature long nails.

"Just like the fragrance that inspired it, #SentFromAbove transports you to a heavenly place! Stream my new song today! Link in bio!" she wrote in the caption about the dance-pop influenced track inspired by her new fragrance.

Most of her fans reacted with excitement, with one writing in the comments, "I can hear all the dance/club mixes that will be coming," and another getting the obvious joke, saying, "Should've been scent from above."

Dolly's new post sparked a mixed reaction from her fans

However, several were left scared by the post, leaving comments like, "DOLLY DONT SCARE ME LIKE THAT I THOUGHT YOU DIED," and others agreeing, with one also saying, "YOU SCARED ME I THOUGHT YOU DIED OR SOMETHING."

The filtered effect on the clip she posted, plus the butterflies fluttering through could explain why some fans felt that way and reacted the way they did.

Rest assured, the country legend is fine and kicking, celebrating the release of not only her scent, but also her song.

The singer celebrated another occasion recently, her husband Carl Thomas Dean's birthday, which she managed to make one of his most exciting.

The 9 to 5 singer made her husband's birthday one he would never forget

Dolly dressed up in a black swimsuit and bunny ears for him, trying to recreate a Playboy bunny look, and adding that she'd always wanted to be on the cover of the magazine when she was 75.

"It's always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl. Happy birthday my love," she wrote in the caption of the video she posted about it on Instagram.

