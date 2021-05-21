Dolly Parton is almost unrecognisable in adorable childhood photo The star is a fan of plastic surgery and wigs!

Dolly Parton makes no secret of the measures she takes to maintain her youthful good looks, but one peek at her childhood photo and you might not even realise it is her!

The country music icon, 75 - who famously said it "costs a lot of money to look this cheap" - posed for a black-and-white portrait back in 1955 and her telltale dimples are her only giveaway.

In the adorable snapshot, Dolly was smiling broadly for the camera and her blonde hair was worn short and pulled away from her face.

WATCH: Dolly Parton loks angelic in white dress to reveal exciting news

Despite Dolly insisting she "wasn't naturally pretty," the throwback proves otherwise. The celebrated singer was nine years old in the image and was already forging her career.

By the time she was ten, she was performing professionally on TV and radio shows near her Tennessee home.

Dolly’s upbringing was a far cry from the luxury she lives in today. She was the fourth of twelve children.

Dolly's dimples gave her away

She revealed to CNN that they were "dirt poor" and explained: "Everybody back home was dirt poor. It's not like we were old poor, pitiful us - the only poor people. Everybody had a hard time then.

"But we were also very close as a family, always had a great faith in God. That gave us strength. I still draw from that because I stayed close to my family and my home. I didn't leave home to get away from them. I just went to do some better things so I could go back and do more stuff at home."

Dolly loves glitz and glamour

Dolly opened Dollywood Theme Park and is delighted that it still draws in tourism and brings joy to so many people.

Despite her wealth, Dolly has lived in the same Brentwood, Nashville house - which she bought for $400,000 - with her longtime husband, Carl Dean, since 1999.

It features its own tennis court, swimming pool, chapel and a farm. Since the pandemic began, she has unveiled more of the inside than ever before, and it's surprisingly low-key for such a characterful country singer.

