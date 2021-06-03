Dolly Parton reveals surprising reason she sleeps in her makeup The Jolene singer never washes her face at night

Dolly Parton made the shocking revelation this week that she always sleeps in her makeup – but what's more surprising is the reason behind it.

The country superstar admitted that she goes to bed in a full face of makeup before washing it off in the morning and immediately reapplying.

SNEAK PEEK: Dolly Parton's Nashville home with husband Carl is not what you'd expect

And the reason? There could be a natural disaster and she doesn't want anyone, even her husband of 54 years, Carl Thomas Dean, to see her with a bare face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dolly Parton looks angelic in white dress for exciting announcement

"I do all my beauty work and cleaning my face in the morning because I usually try to keep my makeup on at night," she told WSJ. Magazine for their new My Monday Morning series.

"Because I never know if there’s going to be an earthquake or a tornado or a storm and I’m going to have to go out in the middle of the night!"

She added: "I don’t like to go home and just tear down completely because my poor husband has to look at me."

READ: Dolly Parton was advised not to marry her husband - here's the shocking reason why

MORE: Dolly Parton is almost unrecognisable in adorable childhood photo

Dolly always sleeps in her makeup

Dolly also revealed her unusual exercise method, which she has branded "rejoicing exercises".

The 9 To 5 hit-maker doesn't like going to the gym or sweating next to strangers, so instead bounds around her $400,000 Nashville home while shouting and jumping.

Dolly explained: "I create my own rejoicing exercises! I grew up in the Pentecostal church where we used to do a lot of shouting and jumping around. I keep my motor running in the mornings when I just shout through the house praising the Lord.

Dolly has lived in her Nashville mansion since 1999

"It gave me an idea to create some easy exercises, and I’m making music to go along with it. Something that even people in wheelchairs or people that are older or sick can do."

The music legend insists she doesn't do any other form of exercise, although her illustrious singing career no doubt keeps her very active too.

She added: "I thought I could create something joyful, where you were doing something for a reason rather than yourself. But that's the extent of my exercise. I'm not big on going to the gym… and I’m particular about who I sweat with."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.