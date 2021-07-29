Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse make incredible rare appearance together during epic celebrations The couple have been dating for three years

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse prefer to fly under the radar but the duo made a rare appearance together for a very special reason recently.

The Twilight actor and British model were both spotted at the birthday party of Jolt star, Kate Beckinsale, and fans were overjoyed to see them together.

MORE: Robert Pattinson panics after blowing up microwave during lockdown interview

In the video shared by the birthday girl, Suki was wearing a beige dress and standing behind Kate as she blew out her candles.

Robert was also enjoying the elaborate dinner party as he kicked back in a chair with a broad smile on his face.

Suki and Robert were spotted at Kate Beckinsale's birthday party

Eagle-eyed fans spotted them and commented: "Robert and Suki!" and many others were happy to have witnessed the rare sighting. Suki herself chimed in on the post with a string of heart emojis.

The couple were last photographed out in public together back in April when they took a dress-down stroll in London where they held hands.

MORE: Kate Becksinale's lookalike daughter celebrates momentous moment with famous mum

SEE: Kate Beckinsale wows in white bikini for breathtaking new beach photo

Suki also surprised fans when she gave a glimpse into their relationship with an Instagram post from her home.

In the snapshot, she was sitting on a coffee table modelling a pair of shorts and a gingham cardigan. But it was what was in the background that got her social media followers talking.

Fans spotted the photo of Suki and Robert kissing in the background

There was a framed photo of Suki and Robert snuggling up to one another.

Robert previously revealed why he keeps his love-life private when he told the Sunday Times.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale's legs go on forever in quirky skin-tight leggings

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale has fans questioning the same thing following her latest post

Suki and Robert keep their relationship out of the spotlight

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," he said. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better.

"I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.