Kate Beckinsale's daughter is her double in remarkable new photo after two years apart They could be twins!

Kate Beckinsale just celebrated her 48th birthday in style and she had one very special guest by her side.

The Jolt actress was reunited with her daughter, Lily, after revealing they haven't seen each other for two years.

Kate shared a photo dump of her celebrations on Instagram and included a snapshot alongside her 22-year-old offspring.

The mother-daughter duo looked so alike in the adorable photo as they hugged alongside her other friends who were partying with them.

There was no denying the pair were related as they bore a striking resemblance to one another.

Fans noticed it and commented: "Reunited at last," and, "your daughter looks so much like you".

Kate hugged her daughter Lily after being apart for two years

Just days before, Kate had revealed she and Lily - who she shares with ex-partner, Michael Sheen - had been forced to be apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The British actress opened up during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan when she said: "I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn't come see me. Two years of not seeing your child is, to me, the most preposterous thought."

Kate and Lily have finally been reunited

Kate lives in Los Angeles while her daughter resides in New York where she is also pursuing a career in acting.

The mom-of-one said they couldn't wait to be reunited but they had a couple of concerns.

"Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we're both panicking that we'll look really old to each other," she admitted. "My daughter is 22 but she looks eight!

"She's like, 'I'm just worried that you'll think I'll look old.' I'm like, 'I'm gonna look old.'"

Looks like neither of them had anything to be concerned about!

