Kate Beckinsale wows in a white bikini for breathtaking new beach photo The actress is proof that hard work pays off!

Kate Beckinsale is the proud owner of one very fit and toned body! The British actress showcased her impressive physique in a white bikini and her dedication to fitness didn't go unnoticed.

Kate took to Instagram with some photos and video of her sun-soaked day at the beach and the scenery came in second to her show-stopping look.

The Jolt star wore a halterneck bikini top teamed with dark bottoms and wore her hair in casual beach waves. She also posted a short video onboard a boat.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale looks like a 1950s bombshell in amazing outfit

It wasn't the only look which turned heads either as she shared an amazing snapshot wearing a unique, high-waisted two-piece which showed off her endless legs.

While Kate clearly has good genes, her figure is also down to hard work in the gym and she gave fans a sneak peek into her gruelling regime on Instagram recently too.

Kate's beach look was beautiful

The Underworld actress posted a series of videos, the first of which showed her doing a series of intense looking hanging leg raises and then a round of battle ropes.

Her final video was the real kicker, where her trainer helped her relax by stretching her legs out, bending it almost all the way to her head, then all the way to her side, and then twisting her knee towards her stomach. All the while, she looked relaxed and comforted.

Kate rocked another gorgeous look

"Back on ye olde [expletive]," she captioned the video, implying this was her usual routine, one that seemed a little more unusual for probably many other people.

Kate got into prime shape for her role in Jolt, which is due to be released on Amazon Prime next week and will be her return to the action movie genre.

