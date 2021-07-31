Chicago Fire's Monica Raymund shares rare selfie - and Miranda Rae Mayo had the best reaction Love!

Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo had nothing but love for her former co-star Monica Raymund when the actress shared a rare selfie on Friday.

Monica, who starred as Gabby Dawson in the NBC series for six years, took to Instagram to post the snap, which saw her leaning down in front of the camera, with her tousled hair framing her face.

Rocking a bare face with no make-up, Monica captioned the post: "If I be waspish, best beware my sting."

Miranda, who joined the series and worked alongside Monica for several years, commented with a series of emojis, including a Queen's crown, fire and prayer hands.

Monica was one of the original cast members of Chicago Fire, the paramedic in charge of Ambulance 61 and later a firefighter candidate.

She had a romantic relationship with Lieutenant Matthew Casey, and the pair wed in the 100th episode of the show. However, Monica decided to leave the series at the end of season six when her initial contract was up.

Monica's rare picture was loved by Miranda

"I knew that my six-year contract was coming to an end and I felt like I was hungry to explore a different role, a different story. I wanted to explore a different world," she said at the time.

"It feels surreal.

"I've given six years of my life to that show and created a family there, so it was a bit like a dismemberment. I miss them terribly. But I have the opportunity to start the next chapter of my life and I'm very much looking forward to that."

Monica was on the show for six years

The show is now entering its 10th season and Monica occasionally returns for special guest episodes; she returned to the show in the eighth-season fall finale Best Friend Magic.

Chicago Fire airs on NBC and season 10 will begin on 22 September 2021.

