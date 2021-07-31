Al Roker shares bittersweet message involving his daughter The Today show star has been reporting on the Olympics in Tokyo

Al Roker has three children who he is incredibly close to which is why saying goodbye to them is so hard.

The Today show weatherman surprised fans on Saturday when he revealed his youngest daughter, Leila, had jetted to Tokyo to also report on the Olympics.

While he was ecstatic that his journalist offspring - who resides in France - was able to be there alongside him, Al admitted that waving her off again would be no easy feat.

WATCH: Al Roker celebrates son's 19th birthday in the sweetest way

The proud father took to Instagram with several photos of Leila working in Japan and wrote a poignant caption about the bittersweet moments.

"The hardest part about leaving the @tokyo2020 @olympics is saying goodbye for now to @cleilapatra who is killing it working for @nbcsports here in #tokyo."

His co-star, Savannah Guthrie, was quick to chime in and wrote: "Loved seeing lovely and amazing @cleilapatra," and Leila's mum and Al's wife, Deborah Roberts added a string of heart emojis.

Al was sad to have to say goodbye to his daughter who was in Tokyo to report on the Olympics too

Others commented: "Safe travels Al. Thanks for the week," and, "Beautiful family, beautiful daughter. Like dad and mom, like daughters and son."

Al is also a father to Courtney from his first marriage and son, Nick, with Deborah. He's a devoted family man who adores spending as much time with his children as possible.

He recently left fans speechless in a rare video featuring his firstborn, who became a married woman a few months ago.

Al has three gorgeous children

Al was spending time with Courtney and her new husband, Wes, and showcased their mouthwatering meal which had his social media followers salivating.

The TV star was right beside Courtney when he walked her down the aisle at her nuptials and spoke about his daughter's big day on Today shortly afterward telling co-stars: "Once we got through the vows it was fine."

