Kylie Minogue looks incredible with long flowing hair

Kylie Minogue is one of the most glamorous ladies in showbusiness, and the Australian songstress often wows her fans with some stunning photos.

And on Friday, she wowed once again in a glorious throwback snap, where she looked incredible with long flowing hair.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue holidays in paradise

"Well, well ... hello hair!" she wrote, adding the hashtags #throwback and #fbf.

Kylie looked incredible in the black-and-white shot, as she had gotten down onto all-fours in what looked to be a luxurious pyjama set.

And the main thing that fans noticed was her beautiful flowing hair that partially obscured the right side of her face.

The Better the Devil You Know singer looked beautiful with her locks flowing past her shoulders, as she stretched her arms out toward the camera.

And fans loved the incredible throwback post, as they rushed to the comments to lavish the 53-year-old with compliments.

The star's throwback caused quite the stir

"I really love you," enthused one, while a second called her "gorgeous" and a third added: "Evergreen beauty, Kylie."

But many were left speechless by the incredible photo, and only commented with strings of heart eyed face or white heart emojis.

The global icon stunned fans earlier this week, when she donned what might be her best ever outfit yet.

On Tuesday, she posed in a gorgeous multicoloured dress, which would have been picture-perfect on its own, but it also featured some magnificent puff sleeves.

The eye-catching red, blue and pink sleeves almost engulfed the singer and rose all the way up to her shoulders.

Kylie always looks so glamorous

Kylie gave a little extra flair to the photos as she cast a powerful figure with her facial expressions.

She captioned the post only with a lollipop emoji, but her intense look drove her fans into a frenzy.

It's a Sin star Olly Alexander captioned the main mood of the comments, as he simply wrote: "Simply wow wow wow."

Another fan, who had lost their mind over the snap, added: "Please stop serving so immaculately and radiantly. We aren't worthy of this level of STUNNING." They then posted a series of screaming and shocked face emojis.

