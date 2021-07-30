Gisele Bundchen teases 'cute' husband Tom Brady over athletic skills in fun NFL video These two!

Gisele Bundchen has teased husband Tom Brady for being the "cutest" man around as he posted a new video mocking his running skills.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a hilarious promo video on Instagram for the upcoming Madden NFL 22 video game that saw him attempt to increase his speed rating.

Joined by wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, Tom is told he has the chance to train his sprints and increase his time, but despite the intense slo-mo scene and comparisons to a cheetah, it is revealed that Tom, 43, is a lot slower than Ochocinco hoped.

"I'm so happy I just throw the football for a living… #Madden22," the seven-time Super Bowl champion captioned the video.

In response, Gisele teased: "Definitely not the fastest man around but for sure the cutest!!! Te amo."

And in response to the supermodel's comment, the social media team for the Bucs replied: "That's what we said when we signed him."

Madden NFL 22 is an upcoming American football video game based on the National Football League, and developed by EA Sports.

Tom and Gisele wed in 2009

The company revealed in June that Tom and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were the cover athletes after promising fans two of the greatest of all time in an earlier teaser announcement.

Tom and Gisele wed in 2009 and share son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Vivian, eight. He also has 13-year-old son Jack with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.

But the superstar recently admitted that he is considering retiring from the sport in just two years because he "owes" it to his wife and their children.

Tom is dad to three

Speaking on SiriusXM Town Hall, hosted by Jim Gray, Tom revealed that his family have "sacrificed" a lot over the years to watch him play, and his retirement will mean he is around more for Gisele and their children.

"Things change as you get older, and there's a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life," he said.

"My kids and my family is certainly very important, and they made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time to watch me play. So, you know, I owe it to them, too."

