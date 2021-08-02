Reese Witherspoon's lookalike daughter Ava has fans seeing double in new picture Double trouble!

Fans have often noted the similarities between Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, 21, especially because of their similar facial features and hairstyle.

SEE: Reese Witherspoon's new picture with lookalike daughter Ava gets fans talking

However, Ava sparked a much bigger reaction when she shared a rare picture with her boyfriend that really had fans seeing twins.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's throwback marks big milestone

Ava posted a selfie of herself with her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney, on her Instagram at a baseball game, where the two simply smiled for the cameras from the bleachers.

"He's a Giants fan…and I’m a garlic fries fan," she wrote in the caption with a baseball emoji, and the picture had "Go Giants!" written on it as well.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon celebrates husband's birthday with an amazing cake

However, her followers had major double vision when all they could see were the striking similarities between these two and her parents, Reese and Ryan Phillippe.

Ava's new picture had fans instantly thinking of her parents

While Ava's piercing blue eyes and similar face shape does the trick, it's Owen's hair, smile, and facial structure of his own that had many seeing Reese's first husband.

"Can you say Reese and Ryan 2.0 legit," one fan wrote, with another saying, "Bruh he looks just her dad," and a third even adding, "They should do a remake of cruel intentions with these two," (which we do hope happens).

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon's daily diet revealed: what she eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon, 17, makes rare appearance in gorgeous family vacation photos

Ava rarely ever shares pictures with her long-time partner, but she recently did share another selfie of the two, this time from Austin Bat Bridge.

Reese showed her approval of the couple with a sweet comment

"The bats were feeling shy…so here's a pic of us instead," she wrote in the caption. It's clear Mama Reese approves, as she left a comment with a heart-eyed emoji, writing, "These two."

Fans and followers noticed the similarities between Ava-Owen and Reese-Ryan then two, with one fan commenting, "1000000% thought it was ur mom and dad lol," and another saying, "Young Reese and Ryan all over again…"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.