Reese Witherspoon's daily diet revealed: what she eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner The Legally Blonde star doesn't believe in crash dieting

Reese Witherspoon has floored fans plenty of times with her incredible bikini photos and toned figure. But unlike many A-list stars, the actress doesn't tend to follow strict diet trends like Keto.

Instead, she prefers to eat healthy small meals and snacks, limit her alcohol intake, and get in at least 30 minutes of cardio six days a week, according to her trainer Michael George.

"I don’t believe in crash dieting or anything like that," Reese told Us Weekly in 2012. "I work out all the time anyway just to stay healthy."

One exercise Reese is partial to is dancing. "I am a bit of a hip-hop dancer. That’s sort of a secret a lot of people don’t know. I like to dance. I’ve got a dance in my heart at all times," she once told Women's Health.

Of course, Reese doesn't deprive herself either and previously admitted in an interview with Vogue that she will occasionally tuck into her children's food like chicken fingers, cookies, and ice cream.

So, what exactly does the Legally Blonde star eat in a day? Keep reading to find out…

Reese doesn't deprive herself of sweet treats

What does Reese Witherspoon eat for breakfast?

Reese likes to keep her morning meal light and will always start her day with a cup of coffee, typically followed by a green smoothie. Her personal favourite is Kim Snyder’s Glowing Green Smoothie, which includes spinach, romaine lettuce, celery, apple, pear, banana, and lemon juice.

"I start every day with a Glowing Green Smoothie and so does my whole family!" she wrote on the company's website.

Reese enjoys a green smoothie for breakfast

What does Reese Witherspoon eat for lunch?

Reese is partial to a healthy kale salad with grilled chicken or lentils for an added protein boost. If she's not eating it in solid form, Reese will sometimes opt for a kale and lentil soup, especially if she's in colder climates, according to an interview with InStyle.

But as she is a believer in eating things in moderation, Reese also likes to indulge in spicy fried chicken.

"The best Southern food for me is probably fried chicken. There's nothing like hot, spicy fried chicken," she previously said in a Vanity Fair video. "I do like some Cholula. I do like some spicy shrimp and grits."

Reese loves Southern fried chicken

What does Reese Witherspoon eat for dinner?

Like her breakfast, Reese prefers to keep her dinner options simple so will typically opt for a whole-grain pasta dish or lean protein like fish or chicken served with plenty of fresh vegetables.

Reese is a big fan of Italian food too and admitted to InStyle that she and her husband Jim Toth enjoy date nights "at an Italian restaurant with lots of pasta."

Reese also likes to indulge in Italian cuisine

However, if she's entertaining, Reese likes to cook Southern food like fried chicken, biscuits, and corn salad.

"Fried chicken is so simple, but it's such a luxury to have it at home," caterer Annie Campbell, who often cooks for Reese, told Oprah.com. "This is a typical menu when she entertains, and people love it".

Other favourites include country-fried steak, ribs, brisket, fried okra, crispy brussels sprouts, summer squash casserole, and applesauce cake.

