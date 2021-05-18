Reese Witherspoon's ex Ryan Phillippe sparks major fan reaction with new photo The former couple were married from 1999 until 2007

Reese Witherspoon's ex husband Ryan Phillippe might have been keeping a low profile in recent years – but a new photo shared on his Instagram has sparked a major reaction amongst his fans.

The Big Sky actor, 46, posted a picture showing him posing in a suit for a mirror selfie inside his bedroom – and it got his followers all saying the same thing.

"Do you ever age? Good grief," one wrote, while a second echoed: "What fountain are you drinking from, that you don't age! WOW!!" A third stated, "Still look 27!" and a fourth joked: "Do you need a date? For anything?!"

Reese, 45, and Ryan met in 1997 at a party for her 21st birthday and one year later co-starred in the hit film, Cruel Intentions.

Ryan caused quite a stir with his youthful appearance

They were married in June 1999 and went on to welcome two children – Ava, 21, and 17-year-old Deacon – before their split in 2007.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Reese described her divorce as “very humiliating and isolating” but said she had learnt important lessons from the breakup.

Reese and Ryan were married from 1999 until 2007

"You see a lot of people play this blame game. Blame, blame, blame. You know? And it's a really easy thing to do, and I'm certainly guilty of it," she admitted.

"[You have to] look at yourself and go, `What part of this do I need to own? Which part of this is my responsibility?' And that's the painful work that you have to go through to hopefully get some real-life knowledge out of it."

The actor pictured with children Ava and Deacon

Reese has been married to talent agent Jim Toth since March 2011 and together they share one son – eight-year-old Tennessee.

While Ryan hasn’t gone on to tie the knot again he has another daughter, Kai Knapp, nine, from his former romance with Pitch Perfect actress, Alexis Knapp.

