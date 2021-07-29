Reese Witherspoon celebrates husband's birthday with an amazing cake Where can we get a slice?

Reese Witherspoon has been on a nice high lately, having celebrated 20 years of Legally Blonde, and now ringing in her husband Jim Toth's birthday with the entire family.

The actress gave her followers a glimpse at what their birthday celebrations were like, including a cake that left many mouths watering.

Reese shared clips of her son Deacon Phillippe preparing a gorgeous confetti cake on her Instagram Stories, all being soundtracked by Kool & the Gang's Celebration.

She showed him putting the candles on the cake that said "Happy Birthday Jim!" and it looked absolutely delicious, with three layers covered with icing and sprinkles.

She even posed the question to her almost 26 million followers, asking "What's better than confetti cake?" and encouraged them to send their responses.

"What's better than Confetti Cake?" Reese asked her fans

After, she showed an equally scrumptious spread of peach pie and ice cream on the kitchen counter, asking her followers to choose between the two.

She finally ended with a clip of Deacon taking the cake out to Jim, candles alight, as he smiled brightly. She used a heart sticker to write "We love you" on the clip as well.

The adorable family videos came just days after Reese posted a loving message for her husband of ten years on her Instagram, along with a beautiful picture of them coordinating in white by the beach.

The family celebrated Jim's birthday in grand fashion

"Happy Birthday to my wonderful, passionate, curious husband who is obsessed with competitive gravel racing, @traegergrills BBQs, eating crazy healthy foods (like MCT oil and athletic greens) the best tattoos artists, sunset drives and sports…

"Literally All of the Sports (especially Pickle Ball… want him to explain it?) No one loves your family or friends more than you JT. So excited to celebrate you today!" she wrote in the caption.

