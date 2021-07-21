Reese Witherspoon's son, 8, makes rare appearance in gorgeous family vacation photos

Reese Witherspoon's children stole the limelight on Tuesday after posing for some gorgeous beachside photos during a recent tropical vacation.

The Legally Blonde star's eldest offspring, Ava, 21, and Deacon, 17 – who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe – looked picture-perfect as they posed with their significant others.

In the photo, the foursome stood together on the beach, with Ava and Deacon's girlfriend, Marine Degryse taking centre stage, while Deacon and Ava's longtime boyfriend Owen Mahoney stood at either end.

Another image showed Deacon and a bikini-clad Marine sweetly embracing as they posed against the glorious sun-soaked backdrop.

Deacon shared several photos on his Instagram, including one of his younger brother Tennessee, eight, who made a rare appearance posing on top of his sibling's shoulders.

Tennessee looked so grown-up in the sweet photo, sporting a shaved head as he waved one arm in the air.

Fans couldn't believe how grown-up Tennessee looks

Deacon's fans were quick to comment on the brotherly moment, with one writing: "You're a great big brother!"

A second said: "Awww the baby is grown up and a man now time flies so fast makes me feel so old." A third added: "Tennessee is getting big!"

Reese shares her youngest child with her husband, Jim Toth, 50. While she largely keeps Tennessee out of the spotlight, she did open up about motherhood during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show back in December.

Reese's eldest children posed with their significant others

"You take the food out of your mouth, the clothes off your back, the sleep out of your life," she said of raising her family. "But every bit of it - every bit of that sacrifice is truly worth it because you feel like, that's what makes me wake up on a Sunday. It's not movies or my job, it's my kids."

She also admitted that becoming a mum so young, and also trying to launch her career was difficult. "I got pregnant when I was 22 years old," she said. "And I didn't know how to balance work and motherhood. You just do it, you know?

"I'd made movies but I hadn't established myself as someone who could demand that it shoot close to my kids' school or, you know, I didn't have any real power, leverage within my industry.

"I was just like every other mum trying to figure it out - and dad out there, and partner, and grandparent who's raising a child."

