Reese Witherspoon's daughter shares very rare photo of boyfriend – and mom approves! Ava is Reese's eldest child

Reese Witherspoon's daughter has taken to Instagram to share a very rare photo of her boyfriend – and she sparked quite the reaction!

Ava Phillippe posted a sweet selfie showing her and Owen Mahoney together as they posed at the Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin, Texas – a place that's well-known for its nightly bat flights.

"The bats were feeling shy… so here's a pic of us instead," Ava, 21, captioned the photo. Her mom, Reese, was among the first to comment - and it's clear she's a big fan of the young couple. "[Love heart eyes] These two," she sweetly wrote.

It's thought that Ava and Owen have been dating for around two years now, although she rarely shares photos of him on social media.

Ava shared a rare snapshot of her boyfriend, Owen

Fans were quick to react to the sweet snapshot – with a huge number noting the similarities between Owen and Ava's dad, Ryan Phillippe.

"Totally Reese and Ryan!" one wrote while a second echoed: "10000000% thought it was ur mom and dad lol!" And a third shared: "Looks like you and your dad or a younger version of your parents!"

Reese, 45, and Ryan, 46, met in 1997 at a party for her 21st birthday and one year later co-starred in the hit film, Cruel Intentions.

Reese and Ryan were married from 1999 until 2007

They were married in June 1999 and went on to welcome two children – Ava and 17-year-old son Deacon – before their split in 2007.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Reese described her divorce as "very humiliating and isolating" but said she had learnt important lessons from the breakup.

"You see a lot of people play this blame game. Blame, blame, blame. You know? And it's a really easy thing to do, and I'm certainly guilty of it," she admitted.

Ryan with their children, Ava and Deacon

"[You have to] look at yourself and go, `What part of this do I need to own? Which part of this is my responsibility?' And that's the painful work that you have to go through to hopefully get some real-life knowledge out of it."

Reese has been married to talent agent Jim Toth since March 2011 and together they share one son – eight-year-old Tennessee.