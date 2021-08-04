Peter Andre stuns fans with photo no one was expecting This took us by surprise!

Peter Andre caused a stir amongst his fans on Thursday when he shared a photo that no one would have been expecting.

For Throwback Thursday, the star shared a picture of him topless and striking a Superman pose on the cover of Smash Hits.

Peter was positively beaming on the magazine, which even featured the Superman insignia, albeit with a 'P' instead of an 'S', painted on his bare chest.

The photo was printed alongside the headline: "Wa-hey! Super Pete Takes Off!"

In his caption, the star wrote: "Those were the days……." He also tagged the magazine and each member of the Spice Girls, who featured in a separate article on the cover.

Smash Hits was also in a reflective mood, and posted two photos of Peter from his times on the cover, one from the same photoshoot, and a second from another where the singer was still topless.

Despite the unexpected post, fans still loved the throwback, giving it over 13,000 likes within several hours.

Peter had a flawless physique on the cover

"You know you've made it when the spice girls are iccle," one joked, while a second added: "Blimey, seems like yesterday."

Many fans revealed that they still had a copy of the magazine at home, and some had transformed Peter into a pin-up model, decorating their bedroom walls with snaps from the photoshoot.

Since the photoshoot, Peter has fathered four children, Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Amelia, seven, and Theo, four.

Last month, the Flava singer shocked fans when he hinted that Junior might be leaving home. In a now-deleted post, he shared the thumbnail: "Junior's moving out?"

Fans rushed to the comments to address Peter's video, with many adding that the 16-year-old is far too young to leave home.

Peter is one proud father

In the candid video which saw Peter tucking into a delicious tray of sushi whilst addressing fan questions, the doting father-of-four revealed: "I've gotta be honest guys, I hope not. I know he's my son and he's 16, but he is the coolest kindest kid and he's got a heart of gold.

"Once he goes to college and stuff I know he's gonna want to do more and more of his own thing and I'm prepared for that," Peter continued, before revealing that his son isn't quite ready to move out just yet.

Viewers were quick to support Peter after he opened up about his close bond with his son. "Junior will never be far away, you guys have an amazing relationship," wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "I've always been a fan of you and your family Peter, you have raised your kids well. They are grounded, polite and just amazing."

