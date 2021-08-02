Peter Andre shares rare photo of lookalike sister as he pays emotional tribute The dad-of-four is close to his family

Peter Andre took to Instagram on Monday to pay a heartfelt tribute to his sister Debbie in honour of a special occasion – her birthday!

The singer and producer shared a series of photos to the social media site in honour of the occasion, and fans were quick to spot the pair's shared genes.

MORE: Peter Andre discusses baby plans with wife Emily MacDonagh

The first picture was a gorgeous close-up of Debbie smiling at the camera, and she looked so much like Peter and his children, it was no wonder one commenter wrote: "Happy birthday to your beautiful sister… Junior looks so like her!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre apologises after sharing controversial video of daughter

Other pictures included one from Peter's early days as a pop star and another which showed the siblings posing in front of the Hollywood sign.

SEE: Peter Andre's bling-tastic birthday cake for daughter Princess is completely unbelievable

MORE: Why Peter Andre's wife Emily wears two sparkling wedding rings

In the caption, Peter expressed his love for his sister as well as his gratitude that she had been there for their parents during the pandemic.

Peter wowed fans with the unearthed photos

He wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful one and only sister Debbie. You’re the best and thanks for being there for mum and dad like you are until we can all be there. Love you sis. @the.beauty.couture."

Debbie sweety responded: "Thanks my bro," adding a heart emoji.

The dad-of-four's other followers were equally moved, with their comments including: "These pics are golden," and: "Happy birthday to your beautiful sister Debbie, lovely pictures xx lovely family xxx."

Others joined in the good wishes by posting cake and heart emojis.

The pair were last reunited before the pandemic

The Mysterious Girl star was raised in Australia but has not been able to visit his parents as he would like due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Last year, he shared his worries about his mum and dad – who are both in their 80s – should either of them fall ill, and again shared how grateful he was that his sister was close to them.

Speaking to Mail Online, Peter said: "What if they need me? It is such an intense feeling… The only saving grace is that my sister is there."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.