Peter Andre's daughter Princess shows her close bond with brother Harvey The two siblings have a close bond

Peter Andre's daughter Princess has shown the close bond she shares with her half-brother Harvey Price in a sweet clip of the pair of them.

MORE: Peter Andre's bling-tastic birthday cake for daughter Princess is completely unbelievable

The two were in the car together, and Princess uploaded a small video of the pair in the backseats, and she added the sweetest caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre and daughter Princess have the most incredible Halloween makeup

"I love my Harv," the 14-year-old wrote. She tagged her older brother in the post, and added a double heart emoji to the post.

Princess and her other older brother Junior, 16, are shared by parents Peter Andre and Katie Price. The teen has a close bond with all of her siblings, including the children that Peter shares with his wife Emily, Amelia, seven, and Theo, four.

Princess turned 14 last month and her doting father pulled out all of the stops to give his young girl the most amazing day

He also paid a heartfelt tribute to her, saying: "Honestly, you're growing up far too fast for my liking. BUT, you are the best. You really are.

The teen paid a loving tribute to her older brother

"Always making me laugh and a heart of gold. Love you so much. Happy 14th birthday beautiful @officialprincess_andre." In response, the birthday girl replied: "Love you [heart emoji]."

MORE: Peter Andre speaks out after sharing controversial video of daughter Princess

MORE: Peter Andre reveals joy following good news for daughter Princess

Katie also gave her young girl a touching tribute, as the model and campaigner said: "Happy Birthday to my mini me @officialprincess_andre who since born has been my absolute Princess.

"We do everything together share everything my best friend and absolutely beautiful inside and out she is a dream daughter I love you Princess, love mummy xx."

In preparation for her birthday, Peter transformed the family garden and erected a huge teepee complete with several beds, blush balloons and a luxe picnic area.

"My daughter's 14th birthday (it's not until Tuesday) was underway with her friends," he wrote. "She's so happy. More coming… watch this space. @officialprincess_andre. Thanks @hurrahparties for setting it up without her seeing it. Top job.

Princess has a close bond with all her siblings

"Also @pop.Surrey thanks guys. Also @lazeegraze for arranging the 'princess picnic'. Also @ellesbellsbakes Photo by @dr_emily_official."

Fans of the star were impressed with the birthday celebrations, with one commenting: "Beautiful, she is a lucky young lady x."

A second added: "Hope she enjoyed it!!! Can't wait for the video."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.