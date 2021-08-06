Lara Spencer shares bittersweet post as fan inundate her with love The GMA star opened up to fans

Lara Spencer was a bag of mixed emotions when she shared a heartfelt message about her family with fans.

The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram where she updated her social media followers with some bittersweet news.

Alongside a snapshot of Lara with her beloved mum and a dear friend, Lara wrote a poignant message wishing them happy birthday but also paying tribute to her late dad, who also would have been ringing in his special day.

"These two," the mum-of-two wrote. "Today is August 4th-The birthdays of my wonderful mom and one of my crazy, goofy, dearest friends Susan-both pictured here; it's ALSO the birthday of my amazing, larger than life dad.

Lara continued: "I close my eyes and can see him clear as day-beer in hand, giant smile on his face. We miss and celebrate you today and everyday big Daddy-o.

"I imagine you are chugging with someone very cool up there right about now. Having the same birthday as mom always made the party twice as special and a million times more fun.

Lara wished her mum and friend a happy birthday but was missing her father

"To Susan and mom-I hope this is the best one yet; And to all the August 4 babies out there, Happy birthday on this very special day. #Iloveleos."

Her fans rushed to send their love and kind words with one writing: "Happy Birthday to your mom, your friend Susan Happy Birthday to your dad in heaven," and another adding: "Wonderful memories. Take care."

Lara's father, Richard Von Seelen, passed away in January 2011. His obituary said he died peacefully and was survived by his devoted wife, Carolyn, and his five children.

Lara has two children of her own

The TV star is incredibly close to her family and delights fans when she shares rare photos alongside her mother.

Just recently she took Carolyn to work with her and posted an image of them twinning on board a boat.

Lara is one of five children and grew up in the New York suburb of Garden City, Long Island, with her loved ones.

