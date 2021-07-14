Lara Spencer showcases her toned physique in radiant new photo with GMA co-star The TV star recently returned to the US after a vacation in St Barths

Lara Spencer has had a busy month and is now back in Connecticut after a family vacation in St Barths.

The Good Morning America star has been keeping active since returning home and over the weekend, where she enjoyed a game of tennis with her co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Jennifer shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, with Lara looking stylish dressed in a floaty mini skirt, patterned vest top and white trainers, displaying her toned legs.

The mother-of-two completed her look with a red baseball cap. Jennifer's outfit was almost identical in the image, as they posed with their arms around each other while clutching onto their tennis rackets.

In the caption, the TV medic wrote: "Love: love…. Thanks to @lara.spencer for the tennis joy… except I really could’ve used an oxygen tank…#tennisfriends."

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Love seeing you off-camera having fun," while another wrote: "Looking good ladies!" A third added: "You two are looking lovely, Jennifer and Lara."

Lara Spencer looked incredible in her tennis outfit during a game with Jennifer Ashton

Lara lives in Connecticut with her husband Richard McVey and her two children, Duff and Katherine.

Lara shares her two teenage children with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer. The star was married to her ex for 15 years before they divorced.

She is now happily married to Rick, and her son even walked her down the aisle at their nuptials.

Lara Spencer and her husband Richard McVey

The happy couple met after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. It's been an exciting few months for Lara and her family, who celebrated Duff's graduation last month.

The proud mother took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the special occasion, and revealed just how proud she was of her son.

The GMA star recently celebrated son Duff's graduation

Most recently, the family jetted off to St Barths, where they marked Richard's birthday. Lara herself also celebrated her own birthday back in June, and hosted a low-key garden party with her close friends and family.

What's more, the TV personality was treated to a special birthday cake, which had been created by her friend Nanette, who turned Lara's adorable pets into cake form.

