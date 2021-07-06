Lara Spencer wows in windswept beach photo to mark happy occasion The GMA star had more than one reason to celebrate over the weekend

Lara Spencer is currently on vacation with her family, and there are plenty of reasons for the TV star to be happy about at present.

Not only did she mark her husband Richard McVey's birthday over the weekend, but on Sunday, she had two more reasons to celebrate.

The GMA star's good friend and "sister from another mister" Kelly Hagan, turned another year older, with her birthday falling on 4 July.

To mark the happy occasion, Lara took to Instagram to share a number of pictures of the pair together, including one of them on the beach.

In the image, the mother-of-two looked incredible as she posed on a boat alongside Kelly, both looking stylish in oversized shades.

Lara's hair was windswept and she was all smiles during the sea adventure. Other pictures included one of the pair wearing matching party hats, and another of them in front of a green screen, with Lara dressed up as "Chewbacca's imaginary sister".

Lara Spencer looked incredible in a beach photo on the boat

In the caption, the star wrote: "3 pics to wish a VERY happy birthday to my Fourth of July baby sister from another mister; my work wife; partner in crime, story-telling, and all things wonderful @kellyhaganabc; The only person who could get me to dress as Chewbacca‘s imaginary sister for live TV. Love you Kel!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Such a gorgeous picture," while another wrote: "Lara you look incredible." A third added: "You are looking lovely Lara!"

Lara has been on vacation in St Barths with her husband and two children, Duff and Katherine, since the end of last week.

The GMA star with her husband Richard McVey

During their time there, the TV personality has been sharing some breathtaking pictures from their adventures so far, as well as photos from Richard's birthday festivities.

Lara and Richard have been married since 2018. They recently vacationed in Florida too and she kept fans abreast of their time away with a romantic snapshot on the pier.

The presenter looked all glammed up for their night together, as she wore a beautiful little black dress, while Rick wore an orange T-shirt and white jeans.

Lara with her oldest son Duff

"Date night on the dock," the 52-year-old wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end of the post. Fans got all caught up in the romance and the beautiful picture rendered them speechless, and many simply commented with strings of heart emojis.

Lara shares her two teenage children with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer. The star was married to her ex for 15 years before they divorced. She is now happily married to Rick, and her son even walked her down the aisle at their nuptials.

