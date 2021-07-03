Lara Spencer's beach photo during tropical vacation is stunning The GMA star is enjoying a getaway with her husband

Lara Spencer has been kicking back on a dreamy vacation and sharing some enviable snapshots from her tropical getaway too.

The Good Morning America host caused a stir with a beach photo she posted on Instagram on Friday - and the location looks incredible.

Lara shared several images to wish her husband, Rick McVey, a very happy birthday, along with a sweet message.

"Let the birthday festivities begin!" she wrote. "First a candle in his multi-grain, then a message in his latte! Can’t wait to see what happens at lunch! Thanks Eden Rock for celebrating this guy with."

Lara confirmed she was in beautiful St. Barths and her social media followers couldn't get over the view and their luxury accommodation.

"Most romantic place," wrote one fan, while another added: "You two just look right together. Love this picture," and a third said: "HBD! A great way to celebrate St. Barths (and Eden Rock too)."

Lara's beach view was amazing

Lara regularly posts photos with her husband, who she married in 2018. They recently vacationed in Florida too and she kept fans abreast of their time away with a romantic snapshot on the pier.

The presenter looked all glammed up for their night together, as she wore a beautiful little black dress, while Rick wore an orange T-shirt and white jeans.

"Date night on the dock," the 52-year-old wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end of the post.

Lara and Rick have been married since 2018

Fans got all caught up in the romance and the beautiful picture rendered them speechless, and many simply commented with strings of heart emojis.

Lara shares her two teenage children, Duff and Katharine, with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

The star was married to her ex for 15 years before they divorced. She is now happily married to Rick, and her son even walked her down the aisle at their nuptials.

