Lara Spencer looks sensational in sun-soaked photo alongside lookalike mom The Good Morning America star has been enjoying some quality time with her mother

Lara Spencer delighted fans over the weekend after sharing a rare photo alongside her beloved mom Carolyn.

MORE: Lara Spencer's daughter is her double in rare family photo

The Good Morning America star posted a celebratory picture of the pair looking happy and relaxed on a boat out at sea on Rhode Island.

The duo twinned in stripes, with Lara looking sensational in a long-sleeved colourful top and white shorts teamed with a wide brimmed hat, while Carolyn looked stylish in a blue-hued mini dress and white cardigan.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Lara Spencer makes heartbreaking discovery at family home

In the caption, the 52-year-old wrote: "Bring your mom to work day. Good Morning America celebrates the state of Rhode Island tomorrow morning and tonight we celebrate Newport #mom."

MORE: Lara Spencer showcases her toned physique in radiant new photo with GMA co-star

MORE: Lara Spencer introduces surprising new family members

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Twinning!" while another wrote: "You look beautiful!" A third added: "You are twins!"

Lara is one of five children and grew up in the New York suburb of Garden City, Long Island.

Lara Spencer looked sensational as she twinned with her lookalike mom

The mother-of-two has enjoyed a successful career in the city, starting out in the NBC page programme following college, where she volunteered with other reporters to gain experience, and her career has gone from strength to strength ever since.

MORE: Lara Spencer wows in windswept beach photo to mark happy occasion

MORE: Lara Spencer's beach photo during tropical vacation is stunning

Lara has been working on GMA since 1999, and is a popular co-host.

Lara is incredibly close to her family - pictured with son Duff

In 2018, the star made the decision to leave her role as one of the co-anchors on the ABC daytime news show to focus on her production company, DuffKat Media, but she has remained as a part-time member of the show, appearing on the programme three days a week.

MORE: Lara Spencer showcases endless legs in pink romper

MORE: GMA host Lara Spencer's stylish family home is total goals

Lara is incredibly close to her family and when she isn't working she adores spending time with them. The TV star is a doting mother to children Katherine and Duff, who she shares with ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

The GMA star and husband Richard McVey

The pair announced their separation in 2015, and Lara has since gone on to find love with New York tech entrepreneur Richard McVey.

MORE: Lara Spencer causes a stir with new photo from inside family home in Connecticut

MORE: Lara Spencer rocks monochrome bikini in celebratory photo with her family

The happy couple tied the knot in September 2018, where Duff gave his famous mom away, and Richard often appears in pictures on his wife's Instagram account.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.