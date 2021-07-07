Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt in matching swimwear The GMA host is on vacation with her family

Lara Spencer put her most daring foot forward during her vacation with family and pulled off a very daring stunt which left her fans on the edge of their seats.

The Good Morning America host shared bikini-clad footage of herself leaping into the water from a great height - and she had her daughter, Katharine, with her too.

MORE: Lara Spencer wows with windswept beach photo to celebrate special occasion

Lara took to Instagram with the clip which saw her and the teen standing on the end of a giant cliff and then nervously taking the plunge into the blue water below.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lara Spencer and daughter perform very daring stunt on vacation

She captioned the post: "Does it look as high as it felt? Thought I could show my daughter how it was done from back in my diving days…. Turns out cliff diving is *not* "just like riding a bike". #6meters #motherdaughter."

Her fans agreed it looked pretty scary and wrote: "Dang you are brave," and, "impressive. You are definitely braver than I am," and a third commented: "Be careful."

MORE: Lara Spencer's beach photo during tropical vacation is stunning

RELATED: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale - everything you need to know

Before Lara was a TV host she was forging a career as a professional swimmer and diver.

Lara is on vacation with her teenage son and daughter

She attended Pennsylvania State University on an athletic scholarship for springboard and platform diving and was even nationally ranked as a competitive diver.

Lara is loving her time away with her husband, Rick McVey, and her children, Katharine and Duff. The group have gone to St. Barths to lap up the sunshine and she's been making her fans green with envy with her vacation snapshots.

MORE: GMA host Lara Spencer's stylish family home is total goals

MORE: Lara Spencer causes a stir with new photo from inside family home in Connecticut

The star has had lots to celebrate during their getaway too as they marked Rick's birthday with some epic celebrations.

Lara married her second husband in 2018

"Let the birthday festivities begin!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Rick at the dinner table with the sun setting behind him. "First a candle in his multi-grain, then a message in his latte! Can’t wait to see what happens at lunch! Thanks Eden Rock for celebrating this guy with."

SEE: GMA's Lara Spencer is every bit a proud mom as she posts son's graduation photos

Her social media followers couldn't get over the view and their luxury accommodation.

"Most romantic place," wrote one fan, while another added: "You two just look right together. Love this picture," and a third said: "HBD! A great way to celebrate St. Barths (and Eden Rock too).

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.