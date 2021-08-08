Reese Witherspoon glows in rare vacation photo with her husband Honestly, if 9:30 pm was an option, we'd take it too

Reese Witherspoon has been really keeping busy, with announcements about upcoming projects and the big sale of her media company, Hello Sunshine, this past week.

But that doesn't mean she isn't willing to take the time out to spend some moments with her family and enjoy a little break in the wide open spaces.

The actress shared a picture on her Instagram with her husband, Jim Toth, with the lush palm trees in the background and their bright smiles upfront.

However, in the midst of a loving caption celebrating the beautiful weather, she also added in a little detail about what life at this stage can really be like.

She wrote, "Soaking up these summer nights with my cute hubby," while adding in at the end in brackets, "Not pictured: 9:30 pm bedtime," with an upside down face emoji.

The actress confessed to their 9:30 pm bedtime with a vacation snap of the two

Reese's famous friends reacted sweetly to the picture, with co-star Selma Blair writing in the comments, "Golden summer couple," and Chelsea Handler saying, "I love your hubby."

Many of her other fans also reacted with adoration for the pair, with one writing, "My fav couple," and another saying, "I love you and the partnership you have! The best couple in the world!"

There were several who related quite hard to Reese's bedtime admission, with one fan commenting, "9:30 bedtime is literally me every night," and one writing, "My bedtime is closer to 9 pm if I can last, but I am slightly older. Hahaha."

While the Legally Blonde star often shares pictures of her family on her social media feed, those of her husband are relatively rare.

Reese paid tribute to her husband on his birthday with a picture of theirs

She recently did share a beautiful snap of the two sitting by the beach, coordinating in white as she celebrated his birthday.

Jim also received a grand celebration from his family in the form of a delicious confetti birthday cake which the actress posted pictures of on her Stories.

