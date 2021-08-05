Reese Witherspoon announces big career move after Hello Sunshine deal Hello Sunshine is up and running

Reese Witherspoon has had a monumental week, coming off the heels of a huge business decision that involved the sale of her media company, Hello Sunshine.

Now, her week gets even more pumped as she announces to fans another exciting development in her career.

Reese posted on her Instagram Stories a snapshot from a Deadline article, which stated that she would be joined by Ashton Kutcher in an upcoming Netflix movie.

Ashton will be playing the lead opposite Reese in the romantic-comedy Your Place or Mine, which will be a joint production venture between Jason Bateman's Aggregate Films and Hello Sunshine.

She shared the article with the caption, "Beyond excited about this movie!" with a camera emoji, also tagging Netflix, Ashton, her company, and the movie's director.

The movie will mark Ashton's return to rom-coms

Your Place or Mine will be directed and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, who co-wrote The Devil Wears Prada and was one of the co-creators of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

The big move for Reese comes right after it was announced that she'd sold her media company for a reported sum of $900 million.

The actress launched Hello Sunshine in 2016 and, as well as launching podcasts and a well-loved book club, it has helped produce major TV shows such as Big Little Lies and The Morning Show.

The company has been bought by a new venture between private equity giant Blackstone Group, and former Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs; it is thought that the Oscar winning actress and Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden will join the yet-unnamed new company board.

Reese's Hello Sunshine has been behind several podcasts, TV shows, and other ventures

Reese shared the incredible moment on her social media, writing, "Today, we're taking a huge step forward by partnering with @blackstone, which will enable us to tell even more entertaining, impactful and illuminating stories about women's lives globally."

