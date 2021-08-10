Carol Vorderman floors fans in bikini top and tiny skirt as she showcases age-defying figure The 60-year-old looks incredible!

Carol Vorderman has taken to social media with another sizzling bikini snapshot. The 60-year-old showcased her incredible figure as she posed on a blue sofa wearing a red bikini top with turquoise detailing and a short wraparound skirt.

Fitness fanatic Carol is pictured in profile with one arm up holding her head as she smiles into the distance. Her newly-dyed hair has been left to fall down past her shoulders. Also visible is her taut and toned stomach and her long legs. "It's hot down here #neverrainsinwales.....getting good at chillin' Happy Monday," she captioned the image.

Unsurprisingly, the photo's comments section quickly blew up. "Wow and wow again!" one follower remarked, while a second wrote: "You are truly beyond perfect." "Simply. Gorgeous," said a third and a fourth told the star: "The ultimate lady. Brains and beauty."

Carol looks sensational in her latest Instagram photo

Maths genius Carol is quite the fitness fan, often posting on social media about her workouts and coins her healthy, balanced diet a source of "brain power", encouraging others to enjoy brain-boosting foods and a diet that includes plenty of fruit and veg, low-fat protein and starchy, fibre-rich carbs.

A typical lunch for Carol, taken from her book Eat Yourself Clever, is a tuna Nicoise salad and a pot of yoghurt or fromage frais. A balanced leafy green salad with protein-rich eggs and tuna as a source of omega-3 is the perfect midday meal for the former Countdown star.

The star is a fitness fan and enjoys a healthy, balanced diet

Mum-of-two Carol is also a fan of intermittent fasting and 28-day detox diets – but never denies herself a treat when she wants one. Writing in her book, Detox Your Life, Carol said: "The detox is not about counting calories or fat units, it's about being aware of the kinds of foods we put into our bodies. It's about eating more, not less".

