Carol Vorderman poses with pink hair – and she looks so different

Carol Vorderman always looks amazing, no matter how she styles her brunette hair. But on Tuesday, the former Countdown star revealed what she'd look like with pink hair – and the answer is, pretty damn good!

The 61-year-old presenter and mathematician took to her Instagram Stories to share some behind-the-scenes snaps from a secret photoshoot, including one of her lying on a sofa, wearing a black fitted dress teamed with an oversized peach belt.

The filter placed over the top of the image gave Carol dark pink hair with candyfloss highlights – and she looked incredible with the funky shade.

Teasing the upcoming project, her makeup and hairstylist Michael Richmond wrote: "Playing around with filters again. The always gorgeous Carol Vorders."

We'd love to see Carol experiment with her hairdo, and she wouldn't be the only one to switch up her style in recent months. Dawn French shocked fans back in June when she showed off her hair makeover, revealing a funky undercut on one side of her trademark sleek bob.

How good does Carol Vorderman look with pink hair?

Meanwhile, Carol has never looked better than during lockdown. Keeping in fantastic shape thanks to her love of water sports, hiking and regular gym sessions, her hair is always glossy and her skin impossibly radiant.

Keen to get a glow like Carol's? Her makeup artist Lauren O'Donnell recently revealed all the makeup products that go into creating the star's go-to look, including her bestselling foundation.

The former Countdown star veers between blonde and brunette

A good base does wonders for the skin and Carol's choice is BECCA Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation, which you can pick up for £32.

Lauren told HELLO! all about Carol's exact skincare regime, which you'll be pleased to know includes some affordable high street favourites.

She said: "I prep her skin with Cerave Sensitive Eye Cream and a mix of Weleda skin food light with a few drops of Organic Rosehip oil."