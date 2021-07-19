Carol Vorderman turns up the heat in leopard print - fans react The 60-year-old is currently in London

Carol Vorderman sparked quite the reaction amongst her fans on Monday! The 60-year-old sizzled in a sexy leopard print top as she prepared to face the heatwave in London.

Age-defying Carol posted a selfie on Twitter showing her with loose curls, brown eye makeup and a nude lip. She wrote: "Heck it's hot in London!"

Of course, her followers were quick to respond. "Bore da, Carol... you are looking absolutely gorgeous... but then you always are...!" one wrote, while a second echoed: "You're hot wherever you go." A third added: "Hot it may be, but you are looking very cool."

Most recently, Carol has been staying at her second home, in Wales, where she has become "hooked" on paddleboarding. Just last week she shared a series of photos showing her out on the water, telling her followers: "Living the dream... first time paddleboarding today. Absolutely hooked now.

Carol shared a new selfie with fans on Monday

"We kicked off at 7am... high tide in the harbour #Wales #Warm #WithMyMates... went around the headland... just the most perfect piece of paradise. Stopped on a desolate beach and back hours later for breakfast."

She then joked: "So be warned when you come and stay, I've bought TWO blow up boards from @fatstickboards and you're coming with me."

The star has a new-found passion for paddleboarding

Maths genius Carol is quite the fitness fanatic, and often posts about her workouts on social media, crediting her healthy, balanced diet as a source of "brainpower".

The TV star encourages others to enjoy brain-boosting foods and a diet that includes plenty of fruit and veg, low-fat protein and starchy, fibre-rich carbs.

A typical lunch for Carol, taken from her book Eat Yourself Clever, is a tuna Nicoise salad and a pot of yoghurt or fromage frais. A balanced leafy green salad with protein-rich eggs and tuna as a source of omega-3 is the perfect midday meal for the Countdown star.

