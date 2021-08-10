Jennifer Aniston cheekily celebrates ex-husband Justin Theroux's birthday Still friends through it all

Jennifer Aniston has always maintained that she and her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, have a very strong relationship and they've often spoken about their friendship to the media.

However, as Justin celebrated a very big birthday (his 50th), Jennifer took the time to perform a yearly ritual with a more cheeky twist.

The Friends star wished her former husband a happy birthday through her Instagram Stories, where she posted a couple of pictures of him to ring in the occasion.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY JT," she wrote on one of the pictures, which featured Justin in a suit as he made eyes at the camera with a dog behind him.

She then shared a steamier shirtless picture of him as he coolly posed for the camera wearing nothing but a visor. "Truly one of a kind, LOVE YOU!" she wrote on the picture with a sunglasses emoji.

The actress wished her ex-husband in a playful manner

The two first started dating in 2011, getting engaged a year later and secretly marrying in their backyard in 2015. They announced their separation in 2018.

Justin and Jennifer's yearly birthday wishes have become a tradition on social media, especially since Jennifer joined Instagram in record-breaking fashion.

The Mulholland Drive actor himself paid tribute to Jennifer with a grandiose black-and-white picture of hers for her own birthday, even addressing her by her nickname, "B."

Speaking to Esquire about his relationship with the actress, he said, "I would say we've remained friends. We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.

The two have maintained a close friendship since their split

"Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship.

“Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her.”

“I think that when you get good at relationships — and here I am, single — if you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, it would behoove you to love them the same way out of the relationship.”

