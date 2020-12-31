Jennifer Aniston shows her support for ex Justin Theroux in sweetest way The couple were married from 2015 to 2017

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux might have parted ways three years ago, but it's clear they remain on very good terms. The former couple, who follow each other on Instagram, were married from 2015 until 2017, but that hasn't stopped them from publicly showing their support for one another on occasion.

MORE: 11 beauty products Jennifer Aniston can't live without

In a recent photo shared on social media, Justin revealed that he had travelled to Mexico with his beloved rescue dog Kuma – the actor rescued his pet from Hurricane Harvey back in 2018. And his ex-wife was among the first to like the post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston shares rare peek inside her incredible home

Jennifer is herself a famous dog lover, and in October welcomed a brand new puppy to the family – Lord Chesterfield. She introduced the adorable dog to her Instagram followers in a sweet video showing him fast asleep with a bone in his mouth.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's secret nickname revealed - find out what her friends call her

"Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with a bone in your mouth? I think you have," the star can be heard whispering.

Jennifer welcomed a new puppy to the family in October

Jennifer then explained in her caption, "Hi! I'd like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares rare peek inside incredible Beverly Hills home in Christmas day video

No doubt, Chesterfield has settled in well with Jennifer's other dogs, Clyde, a Schnauzer mix, and Sophie, a white pitbull.

Jennifer and Justin previously owned a dog named Dolly together, but she sadly died in July 2019, with the couple seemingly reuniting at a private memorial ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved pet.

READ: Jennifer Aniston unveils garden transformation – and it looks like a winter wonderland

Jennifer and Justin were married from 2015 to 2017

Meanwhile, earlier this year Justin publicly celebrated his ex-wife's birthday, as she marked her 51st year in February.

The 49-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of the actress walking down the street on Instagram, and wrote alongside it: "Grabbing 2020 and another year just like - Happy Birthday B."

Read more HELLO! US stories here