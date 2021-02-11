Jennifer Aniston is ringing in her 52nd birthday and no one is championing her more than her ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

The Friends star was on the receiving end of a heartfelt message from her former husband who shared a sweet photo of her on his Instagram Stories.

The black and white picture of Jennifer was captioned with the simple words: "Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston," but at the bottom he added a heart emoji along with You B! as a shortened version of 'I Love You B!'.

The pair parted ways three years ago but continue to support one another.

Just last month, Justin revealed that he had travelled to Mexico with his beloved rescue dog Kuma – the actor saved his pet from Hurricane Harvey back in 2018. And his ex-wife was among the first to like the post.

Jennifer will likely be inundated with birthday messages, but her celebrations will be decidedly scaled down from last year's, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin told Jennifer he loves her in sweet birthday message

For her 51st, she partied in style at the Sunset Tower Hotel with a select group of close friends, including her former Friends co-star, Courteney Cox.

Her milestone 50th was quite the occasion as her first husband, Brad Pitt, turned up to her party.

While Jennifer has been married and divorced twice, she has no regrets about her past marriages and sees them both as successes.

Jennifer and Justin have remained friends

"My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion," Jennifer said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore."

