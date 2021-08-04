Jennifer Aniston stuns fans with surprising admission The star was on the cover of InStyle

Jennifer Aniston surprised her fans in a recent interview with InStyle magazine when the Friends star admitted that she'd cut people out of her life because of their views on the COVID-19 vaccination.

When asked about the TV shows that she had on during the pandemic, Jennifer said it was mostly the news, as she went "through news fatigue, panic fatigue," praying there would be something "hopeful".

She added: "And there's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame. I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate."

Jennifer explained that she felt it was someone's "moral and professional obligation" to state if they had been vaccinated, especially as people weren't being tested every day.

However, she did admit that people do view vaccines differently, saying: "It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

As vaccinations opened up across the United States, numerous high-profile celebrities, including Amanda Seyfried and Christie Brinkley, took to their social media pages to post about having the jab.

In their posts, they urged the general public to follow in their footsteps.

Jennifer is the cover-girl for September's issue of InStyle, and she floored fans with her incredible sense of style and physique when the cover image was released.

The 52-year-old looked phenomenal in a turtleneck white top and a matching white skirt, with slits that showed off both her incredibly toned legs as she sat en pointe.

She also showed more of the photographs from the shoot, one which saw her in a multi-colored maxi dress, and another wearing a colorful combo of a sweater vest and a fur-lined skirt, bathed in the golden sheen of sunlight.

"I could not have had more fun playing house and going back in time with @emmasummerton. To @laurabrown99 and the entire @instylemagazine team… thanks for always keeping this girl in style," she wrote in the caption.

The star has been raising money for those affected by COVID-19

Her celebrity fans fell in love with the image, as Lisa Kudrow commented: "You're fantastic!!!!!" and Reese Witherspoon wrote: "Gorgeous lady!!"

Courteney Cox left a series of heart and fire emojis in her wake, while Sean Hayes said: "Hot cha cha!!"

But it wasn't just the famous fans who fell in love, as one follower posted: "Ma'am you are GORGEOUS," and another added: "MAMA U LOOK SO STUNNING."

