Jennifer Aniston shows support for ex-husband Justin Theroux in latest post The Friends star and actor divorced in 2018

Jennifer Aniston has remained good friend with her ex-husband Justin Theroux, and the actress publically showed her support for him over the weekend.

The actor had taken to Instagram to share a series of photos of himself as a teenager, alongside the caption: "#fbf. 13. Listens to the Minutemen once. #minorthreat."

Among the first to like the pictures was Jennifer, who was one of the 20,000 followers to do so.

In the black-and-white pictures, Justin was dressed in a beret and had an earring in his ear, and many of his fans commented on his appearance.

One wrote: "Omg so cute. The earring. All of it," while another wrote: "No way! Look at you! Love these." A third added: "So you've always been handsome?"

Jennifer Aniston showed her support for Justin Theroux liking his latest post

This isn't the first time Jennifer has liked Justin's posts, and the pair often interact with each other on social media.

In February, The Morning Show star received a sweet birthday message from her ex-husband.

The actor shared a black-and-white picture of Jennifer on Instagram Stories, alongside a love heart emoji and the words 'Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston."

Justin and Jennifer have remained good friends following their divorce

Justin also publically commented on Jennifer's Instagram account in September when the star shared the news that she had been nominated for Best Actress at the Emmy Awards for her role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show.

Her supportive ex wrote alongside her post: "Woot woot!" in encouragement.

Jennifer has been incredibly busy working on the second series of The Morning Show over the past few weeks, having returned to filming now that it is safe to do so.

While the plot of the new season hasn't been announced yet, it has been reported that the pandemic is going to be written into the show.

The Friends star was married to Justin from 2015 to 2018

The Morning Show isn't the only thing that Jennifer has been busy working on either.

The star is getting ready for the much-anticipated Friends reunion show after it was postponed on several occasions in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Lisa Kudrow recently revealed that she had already filmed some scenes for it, while David Schwimmer - who is the only main cast member who lives in New York, rather than LA – said that the reunion will be shot in April, as that's when he's flying to the West Coast.

